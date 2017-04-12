Watch Solange and Kelela Sing a Duet for Calvin Klein

What do Solange Knowles and Kelela do in their Calvins? Sing some tunes, obviously.

For Calvin Klein’s spring 2018 “Our Family” campaign, the musical artists not only posed in a dreamy denim-on-denim photo by Willy Vanderperre, they also recorded a jam session together, along with co-stars Caroline Polachek, Kindness, and Dev Hynes.

Today, Calvin Klein also revealed another family campaign with the A$AP Mob: A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Lou, and A$AP J. Scott. Rocky is a know fan of Calvin Klein’s creative director, Raf Simons and can always be found front row at his shows. In May, Rocky even released a song dedicated to the designer, in which he raps: “Please don’t touch my Raf.”

Perhaps this short duet is Solange and Kelela’s version. Watch the full video, above.