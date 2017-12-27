See the New Fashion Campaigns for Spring 2018

It might be frigid outside today in New York City, but in the world of fashion advertising, warmer climes await. The Spring 2018 ads are starting to hit the market, and they range from whimsical to nostalgic. Gucci commissioned artist Ignasi Monreal to create a fantasy world in which models perch on top of planet Earth and fly above the clouds. Versace paid homage to its late founder by shooting his favorite ’90s supermodels in his most beloved looks, which were updated for the Spring 2018 collection. And Coach shot models wearing its Keith Haring–inspired collection all over Manhattan.

Click through our slideshow to see the best Spring 2018 campaigns, including Alberta Ferretti, Jacquemus, and Proenza Schouler, and keep checking back as we add more to the list.