Another Woman Accuses President Trump of Being ‘Aggressive’ With Her

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Stacia Robitalle, wife of former New York Ranger Luc Robitalle, is the latest woman to come forward and accuse of President Trump of harassment.

“I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens,” Stacia Robitalle wrote Monday night on Twitter.

“He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him.”

In response to critics claiming Robitalle was just out for attention, she tweeted: “I’m not a liberal lefty and I’m not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself.”

Currently, nineteen women have accused Trump of sexual harassment, with one of them suing him, and now others are demanding that Congress investigates their claims.

