How to Make a Pantsuit Look Cool

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

Once upon a time, pantsuits were black, shoulder-padded, and reserved for political campaigns. This year, they’ve evolved. Maybe it’s the influence of Sies Marjan’s cult collection, but bright monochromatic (or dichromatic) looks are having a major moment, and head-to-toe black has been usurped by more colorful palettes. If the all-red trend feels a bit too much, try a suit in a rich jewel tone. Wear it to work, wear it to every holiday party, wear it to your wedding to match your groom. It’s timeless yet chic, so unless you wear it to the gym, you won’t feel out of place.

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

Production credits:

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner

Production and Casting by Biel Parklee

Makeup by Mark Edio at See Management

Hair by Takeo Suzuki at L&A Artist

Model: Il Suk at Q Management

Photography Assistant: Jane Pryzant

