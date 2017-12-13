How to Wear This Winter’s Biggest Boot Trend

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

Of all the tricky shoe styles currently making a comeback — like Birkenstocks and kitten heels — white boots may be the chicest of the bunch. At any rate, they’re the celebrity favorite.

The white boot is an easy way to spruce up a classic fall/winter uniform of boots, sweater, and jeans. Just make sure you go with a lighter color palette, like lavender and light-wash jeans. Not only will you stand out on a gray winter day, but you’ll also feel nice and cozy thanks to the sweater.

Production credits:

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner

Production and Casting by Biel Parklee

Makeup by Mark Edio at See Management

Hair by Takeo Suzuki at L&A Artist

Model: Danielle Ellsworth at the Society Management

Photography Assistant: Jane Pryzant

