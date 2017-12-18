’90s Supermodels Pose for Versace’s New Campaign

Photo: Steven Meisel

One of the most-talked about runway moments from Fashion Month this September was, without a doubt, Versace’s ultimate supermodel reunion.

For the finale of the brand’s spring 2018 show, which was a tribute to the late Gianni Versace, ’90s supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen all took the runway hand-in-hand wearing shimmering silver looks. All the people in the front row jumped to their feet, social media exploded, and an otherwise uneventful Milan Fashion Week was redeemed.

Now, Versace’s given us yet another surprise. For the brand’s spring 2018 campaign, photographer Steven Meisel shot Naomi Campbell as well as two more iconic faces, Christy Turlington and Gisele Bündchen, in vintage-inspired pieces. Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber — who walked in the show this fall — was photographed in a monochromatic look as well. Below, you’ve got the past, present, and future of Versace.

Photo: Steven Meisel

Photo: Steven Meisel

Photo: Steven Meisel