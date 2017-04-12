Taylor Swift Covers British Vogue

Introducing the January 2018 issue of #NewVogue starring @taylorswift, photographed by Mert & Marcus wearing @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello Read on at the link in bio A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:01am PST

On Monday, British Vogue revealed that Taylor Swift is the magazine’s January 2018 cover girl. She was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott wearing dark lipstick and a studded red-leather dress by Saint Laurent from the Spring 2018 collection, which makes her look like the Red Queen or a strangler of beating hearts.

This is Edward Enninful’s second cover for the magazine since being appointed editor-in-chief, and Swift’s first since releasing Reputation in November.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover,” Swift wrote in an Instagram caption. “I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people.”

So, Swift is “back,” acknowledging that she was, in fact, on hiatus from the public eye. It’s interesting that she chose a British magazine to make her debut, however. Yes, British Vogue is hot right now thanks to Enninful’s top-to-bottom makeover. But maybe Swift is trying to impress a certain British someone, too.