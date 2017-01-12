Everybody Loves a Shiny Present

It’s the brightest, shiniest, sparkliest time of an already glittery year. Our advice: Don’t question it. Just give into your magpie tendencies, and enable your friends to do the same. Below, we’ve rounded up ten highly giftable metallic pieces. Their reflective powers will make you almost forget it gets dark at 4 p.m.

For Extroverts

It’s fire red and sparkly: perfect if you’re shopping for someone (or are someone) who likes being the center of attention.

Oh My Love Metallic Accordion Pleat Off The Shoulder Set $88, Urban Outfitters

For the Millennial Pink Stan

Because metallic sneakers are the easiest styling trick.

Vans Classic Slip On in Rose Gold $60, Need Supply Co.

The Small, Fancy Gift

Despite what you may have heard, socks are a great gift, especially when they’re from fashion-favorite Hansel from Basel. The lavender color makes them especially cool.

Hansel from Basel Metallic Rib Crew in Lilac $36, Need Supply Co.

For the Chic Gym Rat

These have all the technical sturdiness of classic black Nike leggings, but with the added bonus of being shiny.

Nike Sparkle Pro Cool Dri-FIT stretch-lamé leggings $60, Net-a-Porter

The Office-Appropriate Option

It’s so much more fun to give a stylish professional a pretty pleated skirt than a white blouse.

YFB On The Road Hobbes Metallic Pleated Skirt $89, Bloomingdales

For the World Traveler

A sturdy-yet-pretty bag for anyone who’s planning a big trip in the next couple months. It’s a muted metallic, so it’ll match anything stuffed in a carry-on.

Madewell The Simple Crossbody Bag in Metallic $98, Nordstrom

For The Trendsetter

An oversize shearling with faux-fur cuffs has been a favorite of brands like Acne and Tommy Hilfiger this season. Get the look for much less at H&M.

Faux Fur-lined Jacket $80, H&M

The Cozy Option

Bring the flashiness inside with a pair of slippers.

Women’s crackled metallic suede lodge moccasins $50, J Crew

The Versatile Party Bag

Photo: 17-08-29 Accessories PM1 B8 corypeterson W

This Rebecca Minkoff bag has a handy crossbody strap (for bar-hopping on New Years Eve) and a ladylike top handle (for making an impression at holiday parties).

Rebecca Minkoff Box Cross Body Bag $175, Shopbop

For the Coolest Kids

Photo: Courtesy of State

This personalize-able metallic bag (available in four colors) would look great on your favorite college kid … or yourself.

Kane Back Pack $70, STATE bags

