Everybody Loves a Shiny Present

It’s the brightest, shiniest, sparkliest time of an already glittery year. Our advice: Don’t question it. Just give into your magpie tendencies, and enable your friends to do the same. Below, we’ve rounded up ten highly giftable metallic pieces. Their reflective powers will make you almost forget it gets dark at 4 p.m.
For Extroverts
It’s fire red and sparkly: perfect if you’re shopping for someone (or are someone) who likes being the center of attention.
For the Millennial Pink Stan
Because metallic sneakers are the easiest styling trick.
The Small, Fancy Gift
Despite what you may have heard, socks are a great gift, especially when they’re from fashion-favorite Hansel from Basel. The lavender color makes them especially cool.
For the Chic Gym Rat
These have all the technical sturdiness of classic black Nike leggings, but with the added bonus of being shiny.
The Office-Appropriate Option
It’s so much more fun to give a stylish professional a pretty pleated skirt than a white blouse.
For the World Traveler
A sturdy-yet-pretty bag for anyone who’s planning a big trip in the next couple months. It’s a muted metallic, so it’ll match anything stuffed in a carry-on.
For The Trendsetter
An oversize shearling with faux-fur cuffs has been a favorite of brands like Acne and Tommy Hilfiger this season. Get the look for much less at H&M.
The Cozy Option
Bring the flashiness inside with a pair of slippers.
The Versatile Party Bag
This Rebecca Minkoff bag has a handy crossbody strap (for bar-hopping on New Years Eve) and a ladylike top handle (for making an impression at holiday parties).
For the Coolest Kids
This personalize-able metallic bag (available in four colors) would look great on your favorite college kid … or yourself.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
