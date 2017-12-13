The Best Burns from USA Today’s Brutal Trump Op-Ed

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

USA Today, the otherwise mild, uncontroversial newspaper of choice for grandparents and large hotel chains has taken a strong, unambiguous stand against President Trump. On Monday night, hours after the president suggested in a tweet that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand had tried to exchange sexual favors for campaign contributions, the paper’s editorial board posted a scathing op-ed arguing that Trump is “unfit for office,” and eviscerating him for, among other things, his “lack of morality, ethics and simple humanity.” The piece is, in effect, an uninterrupted dragging from top to bottom, but here are some the best burns:

“Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low.”

Ouch.

“A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush.”

Yikes.

“Donald Trump, the man, […] is uniquely awful.”

Tell us how you really feel.

“Other celebrities and politicians have denied accusations [of sexual misconduct], but none has stooped as low as suggesting that their accusers weren’t attractive enough to be honored with their gropes.”

You know things are bad when people are basically arguing you’re even worse that Harvey Weinstein.

“Trump’s utter lack of morality, ethics and simple humanity has been underscored during his 11 months in office.”

It hasn’t even been a year yet…

“Trump apparently is going for some sort of record for lying while in office.”

According to the Washington Post, as of mid-November, the president made 1,628 misleading or false statements in his 298 days in office.

The ed board concludes by expressing their shock that only six Democratic senators have called for the president’s resignation so far, and by saying that “a president who shows such disrespect for the truth, for ethics, for the basic duties of the job and for decency toward others fails at the very essence of what has always made America great.”

