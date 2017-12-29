The Latest on the Cut

2:09 p.m.

3 Fun Crafts to Do on a Freezing Weekend

Hoops, a bag, and faux-fur cuffs.

1:20 p.m.

9 Down Coats on Sale Because It’s Freezing Out

Starting at $50.

1:18 p.m.

Oprah Hosts an ‘Almost’ Healthy Birthday Dinner for Her Best Friend Gayle King

“It’s almost Weight Watchers–approved.”

1:04 p.m.

Will Mariah Carey Redeem Herself on New Year’s Eve?

She is “determined to show the world she’s up to the task.”

1:03 p.m.

This $61 Pair of Tights Is The Smartest Winter Purchase I’ve Ever Made

Don’t judge–my legs are currently living a warmer life than yours.

12:57 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o and Young M.A. on the Importance of Braids

In the new short film Braided.

12:15 p.m.

Luann de Lesseps Checks Herself Into Rehab Following Arrest

The RHONY star was charged with disorderly intoxication and battery of an officer.

12:03 p.m.

Dating on Black Mirror Is Way Better Than in Real Life

Can we sign up for dystopian Tinder?

12:01 p.m.

These Two Major Beauty Brands Will Soon Join Forces

Starting next month.

11:43 a.m.

Did Joe Alwyn Fly to Los Angeles for New Year’s Eve With Taylor Swift?

Just in time for New Year’s Eve with Taylor Swift.

11:29 a.m.

How I Saved 30 Percent of My Income in 2017

A simple savings plan to apply to the new year.

11:15 a.m.

Here Are 17 Gorgeous Hair Ideas for New Year’s Eve

They’re easy enough to try at home.

11:04 a.m.

33 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Filson to Alexander Wang

Including some extremely discounted D&G, Alexander Wang, and Alexa Chung.

10:24 a.m.

Margaret Thatcher Once Refused to Fly on a Plane With a Panda

She thought it was bad luck.

10:20 a.m.

A Man in Wisconsin Called Police Over This Bad Haircut

His stylist snipped his ear and buzzed the middle of his hair like one of the Three Stooges.

9:09 a.m.

How a Trans Teen Got Her Quinceañera

Talking to Zoey Luna of the new HBO documentary series 15: A Quinceañera Story.

7:00 a.m.

11 Women on the Best Advice They Got All Year

Be nice to your siblings. Eat with the seasons. Consider bed socks.

6:30 a.m.

The Butcher Who Secretly Loves Roller-Skating

Meet Lena Diaz of Greene Grape Provisions.

1:15 a.m.

Somebody Wanted Kris Jenner to Be the Next Senator From Alabama

She was written in as a candidate in Shelby County, Alabama.

Yesterday at 10:10 p.m.

Emotional Al Franken Makes His First Public Speech to Supporters

Since resigning from office earlier this month.