9 Down Coats on Sale Because It’s Freezing Outside

By

Frigid weather has overtaken half of the country, and it won’t be leaving anytime soon. Luckily, with the cold front came a barrage of winter sales. We scoured the after-Christmas markdowns for the best down coats and found nine scores ranging in price from $50 to $350. Scroll down, stock up, and then grab a pair of these miraculous tights that actually keep your legs warm for good measure.

Original Price: $127

Vero Moda Down Padded Jacket
Sale Price: $51 (60 percent off) at Asos

Original Price: $100

Women Ultra Light Down Stretch Hooded Coat
Sale Price: $80 (20 percent off) at Uniqlo

Original Price: $100

Women Lightweight Down Hooded Coat
Sale Price: $80 (20 percent off) at Uniqlo

Original Price: $220

Calvin Klein Petite Packable Down Puffer Coat
Sale Price: $120 (45 percent off) at Macy’s

Original Price: $145

Lauren Ralph Lauren Toggle Puffer Down Coat, Created for Macy’s
Sale Price: $130 (47 percent off) at Macy’s

Original Price: $220

Michael Michael Kors Hooded Down Coat
Sale Price: $150 (33 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $229

Bernardo Quilted Down Jacket
Sale Price: $150 (35 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $475

Hunter Boots Original Fitted Down Coat
Sale Price: $333 (30 percent off) at Shopbop

Original Price: $210

Vince Camuto Belted Down & Feather Fill Coat With Faux Fur Trim Hood
Sale Price: $160 (20 percent off) at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

9 Down Coats on Sale Because It’s Freezing Out