Welcome to the Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide, a 21-day, editor-approved collection of the best gifts in fashion, beauty, and home. To make this season as festive and stress-free as possible, we’ve rounded up ideas for presents under $100 for the most important people in your life. Whether you’re shopping for cheap stocking-stuffers, a unique gift for someone who has everything, or just something little and chic, we’ve got you covered. Check back in every day this December for your daily shopping inspiration.