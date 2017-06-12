The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

Paris Review Editor Resigns After Investigation Into His Behavior With Women

The board began investigating Lorin Stein after the media men list.

19 mins ago

These Creepy Trump Whispering Videos Will Haunt Your Dreams

A truly unsettling corner of the internet.

20 mins ago

Intimate Photos of an L.A. Housing Project

Dana Lixenberg’s award-winning series is on view at Aperture in New York.

24 mins ago

We Need to Do Away With America’s Dad As Our Journalistic Standard

It’s time to reconsider the idea of separating the journalist from the journalism.

4:19 p.m.

St. Vincent’s All-Time Best Tour Outfits

From hot-pink vinyl leotards to shimmery space-age mini-dresses.

4:05 p.m.

The Foamiest Bubble Baths Ever

Because sometimes you just need to hide in a pile of suds.

3:45 p.m.

7 Gifts for the Vegans in Your Life

From a cruelty-free bag to the best vegan cookbook.

3:13 p.m.

Public-Radio Icon’s Former Co-Host Opens Up About His Harassment of Her

Adaora Udoji wrote about her experience for The Guardian.

2:39 p.m.

4 Missing Girls Were Rescued From Their Dads’ Doomsday Camp

One dad is charged with kidnapping.

2:24 p.m.

Female Police Captain Suspended for Saying Man Has ‘White Male Privilege’

“I was racially and sexistly slurred by Captain Carri Weber” the officer wrote in his complaint.

2:09 p.m.

Watch This News Anchor Respond on Air to a Viewer Who Sent Her a Racist Email

Sharon Reed let the viewer’s words “speak for themselves.”

1:54 p.m.

Rashida Jones on Freckles, Instagram Culture, and Hollywood Double Standards

“We are prohibitively age-averse, and it’s a bummer.”

1:06 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is the Ultimate ‘Winning the Breakup’ Fantasy

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s new show offers a very specific kind of wish fulfillment.

12:59 p.m.

Stassi Schroeder on Her Sexual-Harassment Podcast Disaster

We talked to Schroeder about #MeToo, Vanderpump Rules, and uh, Charles Manson.

12:57 p.m.

Two More Public Radio Hosts Were Accused of ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

Both WNYC hosts were immediately placed on leave.

12:33 p.m.

One Spreadsheet and 300 Cans Later, I Found the Best Way to Order LaCroix

It got a little nerdy.

12:19 p.m.

A Cashmere Beanie Is a Great Gift Idea

It’s super soft and under $30.

12:09 p.m.

How to Make a Pantsuit Look Cool

A jewel-toned look you can wear almost anywhere.

12:08 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Accusers File Class-Action Lawsuit Over Sexual Harassment

Weinstein and his companies are accused of running a “sexual enterprise.”

12:05 p.m.

Sick of Tinder? Marry an Inanimate Object

Amanda Liberty proposed to to Lumiere, a 90-year-old chandelier, on Valentine’s Day