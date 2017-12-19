The Latest on the Cut

18 mins ago

Rap Expert Donald Trump Jr. Mourns the Loss of Freestyle

The First Son criticized Eminem for preparing a response in case the president reacts to his new album.

21 mins ago

Should You Report Your Former Boss For Harassment?

A few key questions to ask yourself.

12:00 p.m.

‘My Co-worker Has Terrible Impostor Syndrome!’

Are you willing to talk to her?

12:00 p.m.

Gift of the Day: A Hand Cream for Design Snobs

Chanel’s new hand cream is a visual delight.

11:28 a.m.

Leo DiCaprio Finds New 20-Year-Old Model for Christmas

And more in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

11:16 a.m.

This Giant Picture Frame Caused a Whole Lot of Drama in One City

Behold, the power of complaining.

11:11 a.m.

14 Natural Beauty Gifts for All Your Favorite Hippies

Perfect for anyone who’s obsessed with crystals and always on a cleanse.

10:57 a.m.

9 Ways to Use Coconut Oil for Obnoxiously Soft Hair

Plus the one way you should never use it.

10:53 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s New App Swarmed by Trump Supporters

The Swift Life has been overrun by trolls and angry political posts.

10:49 a.m.

25 Wild Fashion Moments from the Trump White House

From Melania’s hurricane heels to Louise Linton’s Instagram.

10:20 a.m.

Watch Hillary Clinton ‘Sing’ on the Daily Show’s ‘Song for Women 2017’

Hillary Clinton joined DJ Mansplain on the song.

10:18 a.m.

Male Lawmakers Have ‘Moved On’ From Trump’s Sexual Misconduct

And think you should be too.

9:47 a.m.

Is Robot Trump a Better Speaker Than Real Trump?

Yes.

9:37 a.m.

Watch Rihanna Rob the Met Ball in the First Ocean’s 8 Trailer

This is your new favorite movie.

9:06 a.m.

Dustin Hoffman Accusers Talk Allegations: ‘I Wanted to Choose Truth Over Shame’

Cori Thomas, Anna Graham Hunter and Kathryn Rossetter sat down with NBC Nightly News to recount Hoffman’s alleged sexual misconduct.

9:00 a.m.

The Ultimate Fantasy Shoe Guide for the Holidays

Come, drool with us over the most opulent heels.

8:30 a.m.

The Best Drama We Loved in 2017

A Food Network star fighting with the Speaker of the House, #HermesScarfgate, and more great petty hits of the year.

7:00 a.m.

Learning to Live With a Partner Who Never Says ‘I Love You’

I’m a words person. He’s … not.

6:00 a.m.

The Anxiety of Waiting to Be Laid Off

’Tis the season.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Judge Rules Two Undocumented Women in Federal Custody Can Have Abortions

“The judge’s decision is a reminder that both the law and justice are on our side,” ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri said.