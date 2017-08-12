The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love parties! There seem to be, like, 1,568 fashion parties in New York and L.A. and *around the world* every week. Here are the highlights: Björk in plastic. Rita Ora wearing two different animals. And a barefoot princess in Miami! Who wore the best look? Scroll and nominate this week’s winner in the comments section below.
Best Red-on-Red: Charlotte Groeneveld
At the Valentino I Love Spike cocktail party in Soho, New York.
Most Likely to Squad Pose: Kelly Lions, Natalia San Pedro, Nataly Abramovich, and Rocky Barnes
At Up & Down at Sixty Hotels Beach Club with Socialista in Miami.
Best Untucked Shirt: Caro Daur
At a cocktail event hosted by Sies Marjan with RxArt and The Webster to celebrate artist Walter Robinson in Miami.
Prettiest Sheer Top: Maryna Linchuk
At the Paciotti by Midnight x MATCHESFASHION.COM dinner in New York.
Best Purse-As-Necklace: Laura Love and Paloma Elsesser
At a dance-a-thon fundraiser presented by Opening Ceremony and Swing Left at Spring Studios in New York.
Most Ambitious Ronald McDonald Impression: Paul Zovot
At the opening of the New Originals Project at Chesterfield Gallery in New York.
Björkiest Björk: Björk and Producer Rabit
At a special concert presented by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka and III Points at Mana Wynwood in Miami.
Best Match: Ana Kras and These Plants
At the Gucci X Artsy dinner at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.
Pinkest Barbie Dress: Courtney Trop
At the Eden Ball hosted by Perrier Jouet in Miami Beach.
Retro-est Shoe-Sock-Combo: Caro Daur
At the COS party to celebrate their New Spring installation with Studio Swine in Miami.
Most Relatable Work Outfit: Shailene Woodley
At the Conservation International Gala in New York.
Loudest Animal Print: Rita Ora
At the BFA afterparty in celebration of the 2017 Fashion Awards at Chiltern Firehouse in London.
Best Statement Purse: Julie Hillman With Sam Coparn
At a dinner and preview of the new Kohler Artists Editions line at the Soho Beach House Penthouse in Miami.
Breeziest Pants: Gizele Oliveira
At the after-party for the Creatures of The Night dinner presented by Chopard at Up & Down at Sixty Hotels Beach Club in Miami.
Most Sequined: Cardi B
At the Moschino party at Eden Roc in Miami Beach.
Best Suits: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
At a celebration event presented by ASOS in their honor in West Hollywood.
Chillest Princess: Barefoot Princess Eugenie of York, With Ellie Goulding
At Hauser & Wirth’s celebration of Mark Bradford at The Beach Club of 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami.
Most Elegant Dress: Gal Gadot
At the Dior Homme Private Dinner to celebrate the GQ Men of the Year awards in Los Angeles.
Sexiest Everything: Violet Chachki
At The Standard Spa, Miami Beach and Visionaire’s celebration of Steven Klein and Fetish 67 at The Hamam in Miami.
Most Committed to Cutouts: These Unnamed Miami Socialites
At the Hypebeast 100 dinner and after-party in Miami.
