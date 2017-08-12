The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA.com; James Mason; Getty Images

I love parties! There seem to be, like, 1,568 fashion parties in New York and L.A. and *around the world* every week. Here are the highlights: Björk in plastic. Rita Ora wearing two different animals. And a barefoot princess in Miami! Who wore the best look? Scroll and nominate this week’s winner in the comments section below.

Best Red-on-Red: Charlotte Groeneveld

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At the Valentino I Love Spike cocktail party in Soho, New York.

Most Likely to Squad Pose: Kelly Lions, Natalia San Pedro, Nataly Abramovich, and Rocky Barnes

Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

At Up & Down at Sixty Hotels Beach Club with Socialista in Miami.

Best Untucked Shirt: Caro Daur

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

At a cocktail event hosted by Sies Marjan with RxArt and The Webster to celebrate artist Walter Robinson in Miami.

Prettiest Sheer Top: Maryna Linchuk

Photo: Noa Griffel/BFA.com

At the Paciotti by Midnight x MATCHESFASHION.COM dinner in New York.

Best Purse-As-Necklace: Laura Love and Paloma Elsesser

Photo: Anne Chen/BFA.com

At a dance-a-thon fundraiser presented by Opening Ceremony and Swing Left at Spring Studios in New York.

Most Ambitious Ronald McDonald Impression: Paul Zovot

Photo: Anne Chen/BFA.com

At the opening of the New Originals Project at Chesterfield Gallery in New York.

Björkiest Björk: Björk and Producer Rabit

Photo: Getty Images

At a special concert presented by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka and III Points at Mana Wynwood in Miami.

Best Match: Ana Kras and These Plants

Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At the Gucci X Artsy dinner at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Pinkest Barbie Dress: Courtney Trop

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

At the Eden Ball hosted by Perrier Jouet in Miami Beach.

Retro-est Shoe-Sock-Combo: Caro Daur

Photo: Angela Pham/BFA.com

At the COS party to celebrate their New Spring installation with Studio Swine in Miami.

Most Relatable Work Outfit: Shailene Woodley

Photo: Pablo Frisk

At the Conservation International Gala in New York.

Loudest Animal Print: Rita Ora

Photo: James Mason

At the BFA afterparty in celebration of the 2017 Fashion Awards at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Best Statement Purse: Julie Hillman With Sam Coparn

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

At a dinner and preview of the new Kohler Artists Editions line at the Soho Beach House Penthouse in Miami.

Breeziest Pants: Gizele Oliveira

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At the after-party for the Creatures of The Night dinner presented by Chopard at Up & Down at Sixty Hotels Beach Club in Miami.

Most Sequined: Cardi B

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

At the Moschino party at Eden Roc in Miami Beach.

Best Suits: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

At a celebration event presented by ASOS in their honor in West Hollywood.

Chillest Princess: Barefoot Princess Eugenie of York, With Ellie Goulding

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At Hauser & Wirth’s celebration of Mark Bradford at The Beach Club of 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami.

Most Elegant Dress: Gal Gadot

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

At the Dior Homme Private Dinner to celebrate the GQ Men of the Year awards in Los Angeles.

Sexiest Everything: Violet Chachki

Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

At The Standard Spa, Miami Beach and Visionaire’s celebration of Steven Klein and Fetish 67 at The Hamam in Miami.

Most Committed to Cutouts: These Unnamed Miami Socialites

Photo: Courtesy of Hypebeast

At the Hypebeast 100 dinner and after-party in Miami.