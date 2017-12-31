The Best Curvy Workout Clothes

The Best, Most Stylish Curvy Workout Clothes

Photo: Nike

Women who wear size 12 and up might not be fairly represented in sports coverage, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like to sweat. From no-bounce bras to moisture-wicking leggings, here are 24 of the best plus-size pieces for athletes to buy right now.

A Bra You’ll Actually Want Peeking Out

Most sports bras sacrifice fashion for function, but this one manages both with its cute sheer panel.

Core 10 Women’s Icon Series - The Warrior Sports Bra
$39 at Amazon

A Moisture-Wicking Bra in a Rainbow of Shades

Stay comfy and dry in this gel-lined bra, available in over 30 colorways.

Champion Women’s Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra
From $16 to $59 at Amazon

An Affordable Bra for Larger Busts

Support for up to F cups at under $20? It’d sound too good to be true, if not for those glowing reviews.

Syrokan High Impact Bounce Control Bra
$20 at Amazon

A Sexy, Strappy Bra for Low-Impact Sports

This one’s perfect for yoga and Pilates, and comes in a ton of colorways up to size 3X.

Regna X Scoopneck Seamless Bra
From $10 to $25 at Amazon

A Large Band Bra That Locks You in Place

Available up to 50G in basic black or a fun marble print.

Glamorise Elite Performance No-Bounce Cami Sport Bra
From $32 to $45 at Amazon

A Beloved Bra That Lets You Breathe

Panache gets pretty universally rave reviews from big-busted girls, and this style’s mesh panels add a whole extra layer of comfort.

Panache Underwire Sports Bra
From $25 to $153 at Amazon

A High-Performance Layer for Cool Weather Workouts

This half-zip top wicks sweat away from your body to keep you warm (but not hot!) on winter runs.

Nike Therma Sphere Element Running Top
$64 at Zappos

An Extra-Long Tank to Keep You Covered

This tunic-length top offers coverage however you twist or shake.

Lucy Extended Workout Racerback
$31 at Zappos

A Relaxed Tee for Maximum Movement

This comfy moisture-wicking tee comes in 15 colorways.

RBX Active Yoga V-Neck
From $15 to $25 at Amazon

A Sleeveless Top With Extra Style

This premium workout tank is unbelievably soft and light.

Lola Getts Mesh Inset Tank
$55 at Nordstrom

A Boxy Tee That Combats Sweat

This classically styled top pulls moisture away from your skin, plus its mesh insets make for great ventilation.

Nike Dry Miler Tee
$20 at Nordstrom Rack

A Soft Sweatshirt You Can Wear Any Time

The elegant neckline and generous cut mean this one’s as good for lounging as it is for kicking butt.

The Balance Collection Alexa Pullover
$27 at Nordstrom Rack

A Cozy Keyhole Pullover

This super-pretty V-neck is even better from the back.

Z by Zella Third Eye Pullover
$29 at Nordstrom Rack

An Actually Attractive Hoodie

This one’s cut close to the body for when you want to show off those curves.

Core 10 Tech Fleece Full Zip Hoodie
$79 at Amazon

An Edgy Hooded Sweatshirt

Get your health goth on in this lightweight pullover top.

Spa Active Hoodie with Mesh
$50 at Lane Bryant

An Edgy Asymmetrical Hoodie

For a little more excitement than your standard sweatshirt.

Oversized Fit Hoodie
$40 at Asos

Sweat-Wicking Leggings With Pockets

Carry your phone and keys, no belts or bands necessary.

Columbia Luminescence Leggings
From $38 to $67 at Amazon

Adjustable Colorblocked Leggings

With ankle zippers and a full-coverage back, these tights fit like a glove.

Nike Legendary Dri-FIT Leggings
$86 at Macy’s

High-Gloss Tights to Help You Shine

Get physical in these leggings that scream “disco queen.”

Soffe Curves High-Shine Leggings
$30 at Macy’s

Cheeky Sheer-Paneled Tights

Heathered fabric and see-through cutouts make these sexy and sporty at the same time.

Marika Curves Optic High-Waist Leggings
$54 at Nordstrom

Cute, Clingy Capris

All the allure of sheer details, and built to show off your calves.

Zella Hatha High-Waist Crop Leggings
$59 at Nordstrom

Model-Approved Textural Tights

Feel extra tough in these leggings with leather-look panels.

Nola x Jordyn Woods Matte and Shine Leggings
$79 at Asos

Stylish, Athleisure-Friendly Sweats

Super soft and cozy, for the studio or the sofa.

Calvin Klein Performance Joggers
$48 at Lord & Taylor

Affordable Paneled Fast-Drying Tights

Black, white, and green make these leggings a tricolor treat.

Sports Tights
$30 at H&M

