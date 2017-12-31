The Best Curvy Workout Clothes

Women who wear size 12 and up might not be fairly represented in sports coverage, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like to sweat. From no-bounce bras to moisture-wicking leggings, here are 24 of the best plus-size pieces for athletes to buy right now.
A Bra You’ll Actually Want Peeking Out
Most sports bras sacrifice fashion for function, but this one manages both with its cute sheer panel.
A Moisture-Wicking Bra in a Rainbow of Shades
Stay comfy and dry in this gel-lined bra, available in over 30 colorways.
An Affordable Bra for Larger Busts
Support for up to F cups at under $20? It’d sound too good to be true, if not for those glowing reviews.
A Sexy, Strappy Bra for Low-Impact Sports
This one’s perfect for yoga and Pilates, and comes in a ton of colorways up to size 3X.
A Large Band Bra That Locks You in Place
Available up to 50G in basic black or a fun marble print.
A Beloved Bra That Lets You Breathe
Panache gets pretty universally rave reviews from big-busted girls, and this style’s mesh panels add a whole extra layer of comfort.
A High-Performance Layer for Cool Weather Workouts
This half-zip top wicks sweat away from your body to keep you warm (but not hot!) on winter runs.
An Extra-Long Tank to Keep You Covered
This tunic-length top offers coverage however you twist or shake.
A Relaxed Tee for Maximum Movement
This comfy moisture-wicking tee comes in 15 colorways.
A Sleeveless Top With Extra Style
This premium workout tank is unbelievably soft and light.
A Boxy Tee That Combats Sweat
This classically styled top pulls moisture away from your skin, plus its mesh insets make for great ventilation.
A Soft Sweatshirt You Can Wear Any Time
The elegant neckline and generous cut mean this one’s as good for lounging as it is for kicking butt.
A Cozy Keyhole Pullover
This super-pretty V-neck is even better from the back.
An Actually Attractive Hoodie
This one’s cut close to the body for when you want to show off those curves.
An Edgy Hooded Sweatshirt
Get your health goth on in this lightweight pullover top.
An Edgy Asymmetrical Hoodie
For a little more excitement than your standard sweatshirt.
Sweat-Wicking Leggings With Pockets
Carry your phone and keys, no belts or bands necessary.
Adjustable Colorblocked Leggings
With ankle zippers and a full-coverage back, these tights fit like a glove.
High-Gloss Tights to Help You Shine
Get physical in these leggings that scream “disco queen.”
Cheeky Sheer-Paneled Tights
Heathered fabric and see-through cutouts make these sexy and sporty at the same time.
Cute, Clingy Capris
All the allure of sheer details, and built to show off your calves.
Model-Approved Textural Tights
Feel extra tough in these leggings with leather-look panels.
Stylish, Athleisure-Friendly Sweats
Super soft and cozy, for the studio or the sofa.
Affordable Paneled Fast-Drying Tights
Black, white, and green make these leggings a tricolor treat.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.