The Best Reactions to Roy Moore’s Loss

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, Democrat Doug Jones defeated alleged child molester Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate Race — something that was actually way more difficult and unexpected than it sounds. And while the New York Times election needle was causing some serious anxiety throughout the night, there was a widespread sense of relief when Jones won.

Here, the best reactions to this major upset.

This kid flexing:

Democratic mood rn #alabamaSenateRace #dougJones 💪🇺🇸 A post shared by Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

Owning Roy Moore for being banned from the mall once again:

Two places where Roy Moore isn’t welcome:



• The mall

• The Senate — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 13, 2017

This is the worst thing to happen to Roy Moore since mall security confiscated his shoe cameras — Pixelated Ho Ho Hoat (@pixelatedboat) December 13, 2017

"Roy Moore: you can't win a mall!" — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 12, 2017

A callback to the Jill Stein recount:

Somewhere Roy Moore is googling “Did Jill Stein get to keep the recount money she raised.” — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 13, 2017

On Roy Moore refusing to concede:

Roy Moore doesn't know the meaning of the word "concede" which is weird since he spends so much of his free time in AP English — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 13, 2017

Roy Moore, the dude who refuses to concede an election he lost, just isn’t into no means no. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) December 13, 2017

Roy Moore liked this night when it was much younger. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 13, 2017

Someone had to say it:

Congrats to the democrats for being 1% more likable than child molesters. A stunning victory — Gronk Should Play Jack Reacher (@kathbarbadoro) December 13, 2017

Charles Barkley’s celebration plans:

Charles Barkley says his plan now is to "get drunk as I possibly can." — Rick Klein (@rickklein) December 13, 2017

A modest reality TV proposal: