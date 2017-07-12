8 Gadgets for Taking Better Selfies

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the iPhone X may deliver masterpiece selfies, it is also absurdly expensive. This is a conundrum for you and your selfie-obsessed friends. But there’s hope! There are plenty of cheap gadgets out there that can enhance photos so they look just as good as the iPhone X’s. From a light beloved by beauty bloggers to a tiny phone stand, here are all the devices sure to please any serious selfie artist.

What the Kardashians Use

It takes a special selfie gadget to earn the Kardashians’ approval. The Lumee Duo phone case, which is endorsed by Kim Kardashian West, is equipped with two bands of adjustable soft light. Click the case button once to activate flattering selfie light, or hit it twice to illuminate the foreground. Available for iPhones and Galaxy phones. LuMee Duo for iPhone $70 on Amazon

The Blogger-Approved Option

So a light-up case isn’t your scene? Another option is a clip-on ring light you can toss in their bag post-selfie. Popular among beauty photographers and bloggers, ring lights distribute uniform, complexion-enhancing light. This one has three brightness settings so you can customize how ethereal you look when you’re #bored, #hungry, or #lovinglife. Ocathnon Selfie Ring Light $11 on Amazon

For Professional-Looking Selfies

Maybe you shouldn’t limit yourself to three brightness settings, and step it up with ten. This set is equipped with three lights of varying warmth that can be dimmed and brightened to ten different levels. An enclosed stand and remote let you take hands-free photos, because you deserve to be your own Annie Leibovitz. B-Land Cell Phone Holder with Selfie Ring Light $26 on Amazon

A Cheaper Hands-Free Option

An End to Blurry Photos

Shaky hands shouldn’t hinder anyone’s selfie ambitions. Attach this grip to the back of a phone to provide balance and avoid amateur hour blurs. PopSockets: Expanding Stand and Grip $9 on Amazon

If You Must Buy a Selfie Stick

Here’s a selfie stick that won’t break after one use like so many do. This durable gadget grips to any phone, and it converts to a stand for the all-important studio selfie (Bluetooth remote included). WiHoo Selfie Stick With Tripod Mount Adapter $16 on Amazon

A Tiny Wind Machine

To Give Photos a Dramatic Edge

Professional photographers use reflectors to cast shadows or amplify flat light. You can create your own vivid photos with this foldable version at home. Photojojo The Pocket Reflector $12 on Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.