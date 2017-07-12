The Exuberant Charms of a Paris Pied-à-Terre

Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet — the French designers behind beloved architecture firm Humbert & Poyet — are responsible for two of Paris’s hottest new destinations: the Hoxton Hotel, which opened in September, and the brand-new renovation of Anahi, a longtime Argentinian restaurant in the Marais. Another more personal recent project is the team’s remodel of Poyet’s own pied-à-terre in bustling south Pigalle, or “SoPi,” as the locals call it.
“I was in love with the view when I first saw it,” Christopher Poyet (@HumbertetPoyet) says of the windows in the handful of former maid’s rooms that he bought up over the past six years to renovate and combine into a single, ravishing pied-à-terre. The finished apartment, which is on the top floor of a Haussmann building, overlooks the rooftops of the 9th arrondissement in South Pigalle.
