The Exuberant Charms of a Paris Pied-à-Terre

Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet — the French designers behind beloved architecture firm Humbert & Poyet — are responsible for two of Paris’s hottest new destinations: the Hoxton Hotel, which opened in September, and the brand-new renovation of Anahi, a longtime Argentinian restaurant in the Marais. Another more personal recent project is the team’s remodel of Poyet’s own pied-à-terre in bustling south Pigalle, or “SoPi,” as the locals call it.

“I was in love with the view when I first saw it,” Christopher Poyet (@HumbertetPoyet) says of the windows in the handful of former maid’s rooms that he bought up over the past six years to renovate and combine into a single, ravishing pied-à-terre. The finished apartment, which is on the top floor of a Haussmann building, overlooks the rooftops of the 9th arrondissement in South Pigalle.

The living room, with has a view into the kitchen, mixes mid-century Easy armchairs by Pierre Jeanneret from Galerie Patrick Seguin with a rug, light, and side table by Eric Schmitt. The artwork is by José María Sicilia, from Galerie Chantal Crousel. The wallpaper is Bananier from Pierre Frey, and the gray stained-oak parquet floor is by Didier Cabuy. Photo: Francis Amiand
The black stained-oak bookshelves are custom designed by Humbert & Poyet. The upholstered sofa is by Pierre Jeanneret from Galerie Patrick Seguin and the wall lamps are from Galerie Kreo. The artwork is by Graham Collins from Halsey McKay Gallery. The two satellite pedestals are from Galerie Negropontes. Photo: Francis Amiand
The walls in the jewel-toned master bedroom are painted in Hague Blue from Farrow & Ball, while the ceiling is done in Farrow & Ball’s Strong White. The pendant lights are from Galerie GR, and the lithograph over the bed is by Vasarely. The white duvet from Descamps is covered with a burgundy bedspread found in Peru. The side tables are from Galerie Glustin in Paris. Photo: Francis Amiand

