The Exuberant Charms of a Paris Pied-à-Terre

Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet — the French designers behind beloved architecture firm Humbert & Poyet — are responsible for two of Paris’s hottest new destinations: the Hoxton Hotel, which opened in September, and the brand-new renovation of Anahi, a longtime Argentinian restaurant in the Marais. Another more personal recent project is the team’s remodel of Poyet’s own pied-à-terre in bustling south Pigalle, or “SoPi,” as the locals call it.

“I was in love with the view when I first saw it,” Christopher Poyet (@HumbertetPoyet) says of the windows in the handful of former maid’s rooms that he bought up over the past six years to renovate and combine into a single, ravishing pied-à-terre. The finished apartment, which is on the top floor of a Haussmann building, overlooks the rooftops of the 9th arrondissement in South Pigalle.

The windows have kept their original wrought-iron railings. Poyet is from Monaco, Humbert from Paris. They met while in school and now work in both cities. Here in the dining area of the kitchen, which also doubles as a work space for Poyet, there is an Eames chair and a ’50s brass-and-opaline suspension light that hangs over a table by Eero Saarinen. The patterned curtains are from Larsen Photo: Francis Amiand The compact kitchen designed by Humbert & Poyet features cabinets in a glossed bronze finish from La Forge de Style. Photo: Francis Amiand

Photo: Francis Amiand

Photo: Francis Amiand

Photo: Francis Amiand