The Pope Takes a Literal Circus in Stride

Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

The pope can handle anything — the Trump family, blessing Lamborghinis, and as it turns out, the circus. @Pontifex was unfazed when presented with polar bear suits, jugglers, and acrobats during his weekly audience.

It’s become an annual tradition for the Vatican, but watching the pope watch the circus never fails to bring joy to the holiday season. He thanked them by saying that the circus “always brings us closer to God.” Amen.

Watching the circus may be practice for the pope if he makes it to the Catholicism-themed Met Gala red carpet in 2018. Either way, may we all show this much grace in the face of whatever interesting situations the new year has in store.

Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images