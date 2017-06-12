Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Sexual Harassment to Men With a Children’s Book

While filling in as guest host on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tracee Ellis Ross decided to open the show with a special message for male viewers. Addressing the recent onslaught of sexual-misconduct allegations in Hollywood, the Black-ish actress explained that the stories coming to light reflect a bigger issue. Ross said:

“It isn’t a sex scandal. It isn’t a Hollywood scandal. It isn’t even a scandal. It is a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries and has enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long.”

She added, “Treating another human being with respect isn’t complicated, but it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there.”

To help break down what constitutes inappropriate behavior, Ross brought out an oversize original children’s book called The Handsy Man. Through the story’s illustrations and Dr. Seuss–like rhymes, Ross summed it up:

”So Handsy Man, If you’re still confused whether your behavior will be excused I’ll say it clearly, nice and slow. If she doesn’t consent — the answer is NO!”

Seems pretty easy to remember.