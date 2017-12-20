Trump SoHo Is Being Rebranded Tonight, Go Get Some Bathrobes

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

So, according to Hotels.com, there are still a few rooms left at Trump Soho tonight. Which means you might still be able pick up some Trump-branded hand soaps and sewing kits, and remember the days when the Trump family planned to spend their days simply, as gold-plated hoteliers.

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold has been chronicling changes at the hotel, and reports that the final Trump Soho sign is expected to come down late tonight, and from then on the hotel will be called, “The Dominick.”

No one is entirely sure how the hotel is doing, because no one has seen Trump’s tax returns, but all accounts suggest business has most likely taken a dip. When the hotel first opened it was a hotspot for celebrities visiting New York, but in the last year it has seen protests and a drop in A-list clientele.

“After President Trump started running for office, and especially after he won, you saw the kind of core constituencies of that place turn against them,” Fahrenthold told WNYC. “Celebrities stopped coming. Sports teams almost entirely stopped coming.”

Fortunately, the hotel is being turned over to Preferred Hotel and Resorts network, and no one is expected to lose their jobs. Which means, if you ask really nicely, you might still be able to get a Trump Soho bathrobe.

Here's an image of the new logo... pic.twitter.com/brWsv0BdUX — Ilya Marritz (@ilyamarritz) December 20, 2017