Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appeared on Face the Nation this weekend, she made the risky decision to express her support for all people who choose to come forward with stories about sexual misconduct — even those who have accused Trump. According to two people who are familiar with the president’s views, Haley’s statement made Trump furious, AP News reports.

While Haley has found ways to defend some of Trump’s most alarming decisions (the Muslim Ban, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, calling Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man”), on Sunday she broke with the White House line about Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct.

“Women who accuse anyone [of sexual misconduct] should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with,” she told host John Dickerson. “And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

Trump’s advisers were reportedly “stunned Sunday when one of the highest-ranking women in the Trump administration broke with the White House line and said the accusers’ voices ‘should be heard.’” Trump, himself, was reportedly furious.

Poor guy. The #MeToo movement has been really exhausting for him.