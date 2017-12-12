Here’s Trump With the Accusers He Claims He’s Never Met

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, there’s been a renewed interest in listening to the women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. The official White House stance has been that they’re all “lying,” while Trump himself took to Twitter on Tuesday to call them “fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”

The claim that he’s never met these women, of course, doesn’t exactly hold up. Here, some examples:

Natasha Stoynoff

Journalist Natasha Stoynoff claimed that, while she was writing a 2005 article about Donald and Melania, he pushed her against a wall in Mar-a-Lago and forced his tongue down her throat. Trump has denied this since Stoynoff first went public with the allegations in October 2016, and even publicly disparaged her looks during a rally. On Tuesday, People posted a photo of them together from the photo set for the 2005 article. Stoynoff (second from left) is pictured standing next to the president.

.@realDonaldTrump claims he 'never met' accusers like PEOPLE's Natasha Stoynoff, but we have the photo https://t.co/3oIcMyRFWW pic.twitter.com/GwnmjFKzUm — People (@people) December 12, 2017

Jill Harth

Makeup artist Jill Harth says that in 1993, while giving her a tour of Mar-a-Lago, Trump pushed her against a wall and groped her. She and her partner at the time, George Houraney, were doing business with Trump — though they eventually sued him in 1997 for breach of contract. Harth also filed a sexual-harassment suit that alleged “attempted rape” but withdrew it as part of the settlement for the other suit.

In light of Trump’s comments, Matt Viser of the Boston Globe posted a photo of Harth (left) with Trump.

President Trump says his accusers are “women who I don’t know and/or have never met.” Here is a photo of him with Jill Harth. And he never denied knowing her, in court depositions or an interview with me. pic.twitter.com/JCn6xHgnBK — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 12, 2017

Summer Zervos

Summer Zervos accused Trump of forcibly kissing and groping her during what she assumed was going to be a strictly business meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007. This happened after she competed on season five of The Apprentice — and therefore appeared on TV with Trump.

Here’s a clip of Trump “firing” Zervos for interrupting him.

Here's the video of @realDonaldTrump firing new accuser Summer Zervos for interrupting him on The Apprentice: https://t.co/Sgi9qkqKrA pic.twitter.com/P4G0hNuBym — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 14, 2016

