Buy This Valentino T-Shirt to Support Mothers Around the World

Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli is really getting into the holiday spirit. Piccioli has created a limited-edition T-shirt to support Christy Turlington’s charity Every Mother Counts, which works to make childbirth safe for mothers around the world. The design, featuring a sketch of a mother and a child on the back and “Valentino hearts Every Mother Counts” on the front, will be available in stores and online beginning December 1. All of the net proceeds will be donated to the charity.

If you’re looking for a flashier experience, the New York store at 121 Spring Street is hosting an I <3 Spike pop-up shop from December 1 to January 7. The pop-up celebrates Valentino’s brand new bag, the Rockstud Spike Valentino Garavani shoulder bag featuring (you guessed it!) a red heart in the center. It will be sold exclusively at the pop-up, and one lucky selfie-master can win one.

The brand is hosting an Instagram competition for the person who takes the best selfie with the bag at the pop-up shop. Just take a selfie, use #I<3Spike and tag @MaisonValentino. The post with the most likes will win. Check out all the new products below.

