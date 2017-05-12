Victoria’s Secret Apparently Ripped Off a Major Makeup Artist

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/2016 Getty Images

It’s been a rough month for Victoria’s Secret — their Shanghai show did not go as planned and now they’re being accused of ripping off the mother of all makeup artists, Pat McGrath.

McGrath periodically drops makeup products that make even the most jaded fashionistas excited. But almost as good as the product is her packaging: a metallic bag filled with matching sequins. As Diet Prada (fashion’s watchdog) pointed out, Victoria’s Secret liked the idea so much they used it in lieu of boxes for their Tease perfume.

Victoria’s Secret’s edition has a tiny ribbon attached, but it’s essence is still a bag of shiny sequins.