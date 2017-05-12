The Latest on the Cut

12:58 p.m.

Mike Pence Reportedly Considered Staging a ‘Coup’ After Access Hollywood Tape

Sources say he and Condoleezza Rice were “ready to step in” after Access Hollywood Tape was released

12:55 p.m.

The Perfect Winter 2017 Accessory Is This Giant Scarf

Hide away forever.

12:00 p.m.

Rules for Celebrating the Holidays at Work

What should you do if a co-worker hits on you at the office party? Do you have to give your boss a gift?

11:39 a.m.

Does Spanking Increase a Child’s Odds of Committing Abuse?

A new study finds link between spanking and dating-violence.

11:38 a.m.

Ben Affleck Is Spending $28,000 a Month on Lindsay Shookus’s Apartment!

And more major celebrity relationship commitments in this week’s gossip column.

11:18 a.m.

Roy Moore Spokesperson Congratulates Host on Pregnancy by Bringing Up Abortion

“He’ll stand for the rights of babies like yours in the womb, where his opponent will support killing them up to the moment of birth.”

11:09 a.m.

This Congressman Is Retiring Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

The Michigan Democrat announced his retirement on a Detroit radio program.

10:58 a.m.

Jill Kargman Is Aroused by Her Wallpaper

Tour her Upper East Side townhouse.

10:53 a.m.

Portlandia Will Take on 2017’s Sexual-Harassment Epidemic

The eighth and final season premieres in January.

10:31 a.m.

Jane Seymour Almost Quit Acting After a Powerful Producer Sexually Harassed Her

“People who were protecting me knew what I was going to have to do. [They] led me in like a lamb to slaughter.”

10:17 a.m.

Netflix Removes Danny Masterson From The Ranch Amid Multiple Rape Accusations

Four women have accused the actor of rape.

10:09 a.m.

The Time-Wasting Magic of Online Real Estate Listings

“Redfin is Tinder for married people,” as one friend put it.

10:03 a.m.

French Designer Label Unveils a $3,200 BMX Bike

How to ride a bike like a French girl.

9:58 a.m.

Here’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z Posing in an Elevator on His 48th Birthday

Three years after the incident with Solange, they allowed paparazzi to take elevator pics.

9:28 a.m.

Patagonia Slams President Trump, Plans to Sue

“The president stole your land.”

8:29 a.m.

John Oliver Grills Dustin Hoffman at Q&A Over Sexual Harassment

The 20th anniversary showing of Wag the Dog grew tense as the HBO host and the actor argued over Hoffman’s alleged misconduct.

7:33 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret Apparently Ripped Off a Major Makeup Artist

So many sequins.

7:00 a.m.

The Worst Rim-Job Story Ever

“I was frozen in place, trying my best not to vomit.”

6:00 a.m.

The Chef Who Stood Up to Ivanka Trump

After leaving Mission Chinese, chef Angela Dimayuga is finding her own path.

6:00 a.m.

My Life As a Perpetual 7th Wheel to All My Couple Friends

It’s lonely realizing that they don’t know how to relate to my singleness.