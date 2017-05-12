Portlandia Will Take on 2017’s Sexual-Harassment Epidemic

Portlandia’s eighth and final season premieres in January, and much like SNL, the sketch series is offering its take on the wave of sexual-harassment stories that have dominated our recent news cycle. In a newly released sketch, Carrie Brownstein plays the first female partner at a firm, whose speech about her experiences with workplace sexism is quickly interrupted by her male colleagues seeking personal absolution. Or as Fred Armisen’s character puts it, “I’m with you, and I know it’s difficult in any workplace … but I’m not bad, right?” Sounds familiar.
Watch below:
Comments