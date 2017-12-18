Wearing Fall’s Minimal Suits, With Help From Irving Penn

Loewe shirt, price upon request for similar styles at loewe.com.

“I was inspired by an Irving Penn photo of a single brittle poppy bent over,” Peter Ash Lee says of the abstract movement in these photographs. “I imagined a fragile old man hanging his head toward the ground in exhaustion.” To interpret Lee’s vision, models (and best friends) Amilna Estevao and Mayowa Nicholas dressed in the fall season’s sharply tailored suiting, posing for poetic contradictions of withered petals and structured garments.

This project marks the second time Estevao and Nicholas have worked together; they met while sharing an apartment that housed other models early in their careers. In these images, the two conjoin their arms and legs together in fluid motions, like “humans masquerading as flowers,” Lee says. Up close and personal, yes, but that’s what friends are for.

From left: Calvin Klein 205W39NYC blazer, $1,895, cutout top, $895, skirt, $1,250, and heels, $895, at 654 Madison Ave. Fendi jacket, $3,750 at 598 Madison Ave. Stella McCartney dress, $1,245 at 929 Madison Ave.

Céline leather shirt, $3,250 at 870 Madison Ave.; 212-535-3703. Céline wool jacket, $2,850; gold hoop earring, price upon request, at 67 Wooster St.; 212-226-8001.

From left: Balenciaga turtleneck, $1,150, and skirt, $1,450, at 148 Mercer St. On Amilna: Khaite turtleneck, $800 at Khaite. On Moyowa: Balenciaga turtleneck, $1,150, and skirt, $1,450, at 148 Mercer St.

Max Mara double breasted jacket, $1,250; pants, $595 at 813 Madison Ave.; 212-879-6100.

Jil Sander coat, $4,190; jacket, $2,080; shirt, $600; knit skirt, $1,900 all available at 818 Madison Ave.; 212-838-6100.

Ralph Lauren Collection shirt, $650 at ralphlauren.com. Hermès jacket (worn as skirt), $4,325 at hermes.com. The Row shirt, $990 at Bergdorf Goodman, 754 Fifth Ave. Céline jacket (worn as skirt), $2,850 at 67 Wooster St.

On Amilna: Bottega Veneta pantsuit, $4,180 to order, 800-845-6790. On Moyowa: Alexander McQueen sleeveless drape jacket, $2,675; light wool trousers, $1,465; at 747 Madison Ave.; 212-645-1797.

Production Credits:

Photos by Peter Ash Lee

Styled by Rebecca Ramsey

Produced and Casting by Biel Parklee

Hair by Takashi Yusa using L’Oreal at MAM-NYC

Makeup by Stoj using Tom Ford Beauty at Streeters

Models: Amilna Estevão and Mayowa Nicholas at The Society Management

Photography Assistants: Erika Long, Ari Sadok

Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown

Makeup Assistant: Tashi Honnery

Special Thanks to Sprout Home Brooklyn

*A version of this article appears in the August 21, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.

