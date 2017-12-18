Wearing Fall’s Minimal Suits, With Help From Irving Penn

“I was inspired by an Irving Penn photo of a single brittle poppy bent over,” Peter Ash Lee says of the abstract movement in these photographs. “I imagined a fragile old man hanging his head toward the ground in exhaustion.” To interpret Lee’s vision, models (and best friends) Amilna Estevao and Mayowa Nicholas dressed in the fall season’s sharply tailored suiting, posing for poetic contradictions of withered petals and structured garments.
This project marks the second time Estevao and Nicholas have worked together; they met while sharing an apartment that housed other models early in their careers. In these images, the two conjoin their arms and legs together in fluid motions, like “humans masquerading as flowers,” Lee says. Up close and personal, yes, but that’s what friends are for.
Production Credits:
Photos by Peter Ash Lee
Styled by Rebecca Ramsey
Produced and Casting by Biel Parklee
Hair by Takashi Yusa using L’Oreal at MAM-NYC
Makeup by Stoj using Tom Ford Beauty at Streeters
Models: Amilna Estevão and Mayowa Nicholas at The Society Management
Photography Assistants: Erika Long, Ari Sadok
Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown
Makeup Assistant: Tashi Honnery
Special Thanks to Sprout Home Brooklyn
*A version of this article appears in the August 21, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.
