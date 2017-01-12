Prince Harry Was Asked What It’s Like to Be With Meghan Markle ‘As a Ginger’

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Finally, someone’s asking the tough questions. On Friday, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first royal engagement together, crowds lined the streets of Nottingham to scream the couple’s names, and ask Markle about Suits (which a lot of people watch, apparently.) But one onlooker was there for more than just the glad-handing and Suits stanning, he wanted to get to the truth about Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

As Harry passed, the man (reportedly a red-head) shouted: “How does it feel being a ginger, with Meghan?”

“It’s great, isn’t it?” Harry answered, “Unbelievable.”

Video: Hilarious from a red-headed member of the crowd asking Harry how it felt to be with #Meghan 'as a ginger'. 'It's great, isn't it?!' He replied. #Harry #Meghan pic.twitter.com/taPpdytTVJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 1, 2017

Wow. If a wealthy, handsome royal can find love despite being a ginger, there may just be hope for the rest of us.