What Is TMZ Doing to Rose McGowan?

On Wednesday night, Rose McGowan sent a short series of tweets accusing TMZ founder Harvey Levin of harassing her. She wrote that Levin is “hanging something over” her head, apparently in retaliation for her outspokenness about Harvey Weinstein. And she went so far as to claim that Levin is on Weinstein’s payroll. What is going on?

Help! I’m being harassed by @HarveyLevinTMZ He is hanging something over my head. He is on HW’s payroll. -Levin, you motherfucker, I’m trying to stop an international rapist. WTF have you done with your scumbag life? Back the fuck up. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 14, 2017

You gentlemen don’t seem to know who you are fucking with. I am unfuckable. Why? Because you simply do not exist in my reality. Your shaming of me for being a free adult is so passé. Dumb motherfuckers. I told you who I am. Over and over again. Dumb. Motherfuckers. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 14, 2017

I will drag you to hell and back and scorch your earth #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 14, 2017

McGowan, who says Weinstein raped her when she was 23, has used Twitter before to call out men in Hollywood who she says aided and abetted Weinstein’s behavior. (Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.) In October, she accused Ben Affleck of lying about how much he knew about Weinstein’s predation. (Affleck declined to comment on McGowan’s tweets in a recent interview on the Today show.) McGowan’s claims about Levin are more extreme, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t worth considering.

We have no idea what Levin may or may not have on McGowan, but he is friendly with Weinstein. As our favorite TMZ expert, the anonymous Twitter account Pop Culture Died In 2009, explained Wednesday night, Levin is friendly with Weinstein’s lawyer, Blair Berk. TMZ also regularly works with Weinstein’s PR firm, Sitrick and Company. Look at the list of previous Sitrick clients, and it’s obvious how the firm has influenced TMZ’s coverage over the years.

It’s easy to write off Rose’s tweet as an exaggeration, but Harvey Levin is on Harvey Weinstein’s side - why?

1). Blair Berk (Levin’s good friend and vacation buddy from what I’ve heard...)

2). Sitrick & Company/Mike Sitrick https://t.co/L9E4Huq396 — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) December 14, 2017

Berk is Weinstein’s attorney. Sitrick & Co. is the PR firm currently representing him. Sitrick’s past clients include Dr Luke, Michael Vick, Paris Hilton, Scientology, and Marc Kasowitz... He has a very friendly relationship with @TMZ. Just look back at their old Kesha coverage. — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) December 14, 2017

PCD2009 specifically noted TMZ’s unfriendly and misogynistic coverage of Kesha after she accused music producer Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her. Dr. Luke was a Sitrick client.

Even without the Weinstein connections, it’s not unimaginable that Levin would try to disgrace McGowan for speaking out against abusive men in Hollywood. Remember how TMZ treated Amber Heard when she accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence? In sexual and domestic-abuse cases involving celebrities, TMZ regularly sides with the (often very powerful) accused, painting accusers as unstable or untrustworthy.

This is also not the first time McGowan has claimed that she is being targeted by people associated with Weinstein. We know that Weinstein used private investigators to gain information about McGowan and his other accusers. In November, McGowan talked with Ronan Farrow at The New Yorker about facing a felony drug possession charge after airport workers found cocaine in a wallet she left behind on a flight in January. The timing of the arrest, she said, felt suspicious. (She said she will plead not guilty.)

Levin could have information about that arrest, or something else, or nothing at all. TMZ has, in the past, made coverage deals with celebrities who are motivated to keep negative stories from coming out (most notably with Justin Bieber). It is possible that Levin has been in contact with McGowan to strike a similar deal.

We have reached out to Levin and McGowan for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.