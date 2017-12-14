Wineglasses Are 7 Times the Size They Used to Be

Photo: Comedy Central

Wineglasses are bigger than ever, and we’re not just talking about that giant “Mommy’s Sippy Cup” novelty liter glass you bought on a whim.

The Guardian reports that scientists at the University of Cambridge, in conducting a very important scientific study that involved measuring 411 wineglasses in the U.K., discovered that modern-day glasses are seven times the size they were in the 1700s. The study’s first author, Dr. Zorana Zupan, said that era was chosen as a starting point since it was the first time “wineglasses became a common receptacle from which wine was drunk.”

They found that back in the 18th century, glasses were a teeny-tiny 66 mL or just 2.2 fluid ounces. As of 2016, the average size is 449 mL or 15 fluid ounces. (A standard serving of wine is five ounces.)

Here’s hoping a time traveler from the 1700s never comes across the horror of one of these.