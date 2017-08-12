Here’s the Worst Possible Way to Advertise Plus-Size Tights

Photo: Courtesy of Wish

One clothing company apparently laughed in the face of the body-positive soap bottle movement when it decided to advertise plus-size tights in the most body-negative way imaginable: by stretching them out over models’ entire bodies to demonstrate their size.

As People notes, product images on Wish.com (a company that sells Chinese-manufactured products to American customers) show thin models wearing the $2 plus-size tights. In one picture, a woman stretches out the tights over her hands; in another, the model is photographed with both of her legs in just one pantyhose leg. And of course, there’s also an image of a model with the tights up to her eyes, looking out as if to say “peekaboo.”

How Wish advertise tights for plus size women hahahaha. pic.twitter.com/ABF31GTV6G — Gaz Phizmas (@Phiz_Bomb) December 5, 2017

And another one. She's stood in one leg 😂 pic.twitter.com/eWAbREcQWQ — Gaz Phizmas (@Phiz_Bomb) December 5, 2017

Maybe next time just have women they fit wear them the normal way?