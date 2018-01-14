The Latest on the Cut

26 mins ago

Patty Hearst Is Not Happy About the New Projects on Her

She said one “is attempting to rewrite history and directly flies in the face of the present #MeToo movement.”

4:16 p.m.

Do You Like Under the Tuscan Sun? Drinking Wine? Take Up Pasta Making

I roll and I knead. I become a craftsman. I am the Geppetto of pasta.

4:03 p.m.

14 Cute Coats in Size 12 and Up

Trench coats, parkas, and more.

3:55 p.m.

Christie Brinkley Thinks Life Is Too Short to Ignore Cheese

The supermodel on aging, science, and mozzarella.

3:37 p.m.

Carrie Brownstein Is Turning Her Memoir Into a TV Show

Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl is becoming a half-hour sitcom.

3:22 p.m.

Your Favorite Reality-Star Host Is Now Selling Makeup

Arriving in stores March 15.

3:10 p.m.

4 Experts on How They Would Spend $60 at Sephora

The best matte lipstick, clear brow gel, and more.

2:48 p.m.

Here’s How Much Money Georgina Chapman Is Getting From Harvey Weinstein Divorce

It’s a lot more than we thought.

2:27 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Claims Some Women Want to Be Fat-Shamed

She says she asked her step-father to call her a fat-ass when she was trying to lose weight in law school.

2:09 p.m.

A Fluffy Orange Purse That Looks Surprisingly Polished

It lends a sense of humor to an all-black look.

2:06 p.m.

Do Medicinal Mushrooms Actually Work?

The magical health and beauty benefits of mushrooms.

2:06 p.m.

Against Side Hustles

Personal pleasure is what makes a hobby a hobby.

2:02 p.m.

Government Computer Users Have Reportedly Been Posting to a Revenge-Porn Site

According to a new investigation by the Daily Beast.

1:47 p.m.

Off White Launches Snowboarding Gear

For the chicest of athletes.

1:18 p.m.

Liam Neeson Is All for Fixing the Wage Gap, As Long As He Doesn’t Take a Pay Cut

Brave.

1:12 p.m.

Sophia the Robot Waits Until the Perfect Moment to Get Revenge on Chrissy Teigen

A robot never forgets a shady tweet.

12:56 p.m.

Drunk Elephant’s New Moisturizer Already Has Five-Star Sephora Reviews

It’s called Protini, the “getting shit done” moisturizer.

12:53 p.m.

Rock Icon Karen O Wrote a New Song for Kenzo

The Yeah Yeah Yeah’s singer is back.

12:00 p.m.

Katie Roiphe Says She Wasn’t Going to Out the Person Behind the Media Men List

The writer weighed in on the Harper’s controversy.

11:42 a.m.

Kim Kardashian West to Collaborate With Longtime Makeup Artist

KKW Beauty x Mario Dedivanovic is on the way.