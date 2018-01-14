14 Cute Coats in Size 12 and Up

By

When it comes to fashion, plus-size women are often left out in the cold. And given the temperatures in New York this winter, it’s especially important to bundle up — ideally in something cute, which isn’t always readily available for sizes 12 and up. Not to worry, though; I’ve rounded up 14 of the very best plus-size coats on the market right now — no matter what the occasion calls for.

A Waist-Cinching Camel Coat

Get all wrapped up in this simple stunner, co-signed by the 12ish Style’s Katie Sturino.

Tie Waist Robe Coat
$90 at Eloquii

A Buffalo-Plaid Duster

This lengthy jacket redefines lumbersexual.

Check Slim Coat with Pocket Detail
$119 at ASOS

A Classic With an Oversize Collar

With its sculptural shape, this coat gives fatigue green a new lease on life.

DKNY Shawl Collar Hooded Walker Coat
$190 at Macy’s

A Bright, Boxy Jacket

Just a little something to make winter more colorful.

Marina Rinaldi Notizia Coat
$590 at Bloomingdale’s

A Leopard Coat to Wear Two Ways

Wear this versatile piece to show off its spots, or turn it inside out for a more understated look.

Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Jacket
$110 at Lord & Taylor

A Powder-Pink Biker

Faux shearling meets a millennial favorite.

River Island Plus Shearling Aviator Jacket
$143 at ASOS

A Bold, Blue Button-Up

Yves Klein would approve.

Kristen Blake Notch Collar Wool Blend Coat
$220 at Nordstrom

A Super-Soft Black Topper

Meet your new date-night go-to.

Faux Fur Jacket
$180 at Lane Bryant

The Coziest Cocoon Coat

Hibernate, but make it fashion.

Oversized Coat with Funnel Neck
$119 at ASOS

A Technicolor Party Jacket

Ring in the new year (or just hit the bar) in this coat that’s traditionally tailored but otherwise wild.

Anne Klein Printed Long Jacket
$155 at Macy’s

A Baby-Blue Belted Coat

This minimalist trench shape is extra fab in an unexpected hue.

Marina Rinaldi Nadir Belted Coat
$513 at Bloomingdale’s

A Timeless Tweedy Wrap-Around

It’s like a big snuggly blanket you can wear on your commute.

DKNY Faux Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat
$270 at Macy’s

A Vintage-Inspired Faux Fur

Persian lamb is even better without the sheep.

Caroline Rose Playful Persian Faux Fur Coat
$405 at Neiman Marcus

A Cold-Weather Trench

Photo: GEOFF

Ideal for when you want that timeless look, but also don’t want to freeze.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Trench Coat
$160 at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

14 Cute Coats in Size 12 and Up