14 Cute Coats in Size 12 and Up

When it comes to fashion, plus-size women are often left out in the cold. And given the temperatures in New York this winter, it’s especially important to bundle up — ideally in something cute, which isn’t always readily available for sizes 12 and up. Not to worry, though; I’ve rounded up 14 of the very best plus-size coats on the market right now — no matter what the occasion calls for.
A Waist-Cinching Camel Coat
Get all wrapped up in this simple stunner, co-signed by the 12ish Style’s Katie Sturino.
A Buffalo-Plaid Duster
This lengthy jacket redefines lumbersexual.
A Classic With an Oversize Collar
With its sculptural shape, this coat gives fatigue green a new lease on life.
A Bright, Boxy Jacket
Just a little something to make winter more colorful.
A Leopard Coat to Wear Two Ways
Wear this versatile piece to show off its spots, or turn it inside out for a more understated look.
A Powder-Pink Biker
Faux shearling meets a millennial favorite.
A Bold, Blue Button-Up
Yves Klein would approve.
A Super-Soft Black Topper
Meet your new date-night go-to.
The Coziest Cocoon Coat
Hibernate, but make it fashion.
A Technicolor Party Jacket
Ring in the new year (or just hit the bar) in this coat that’s traditionally tailored but otherwise wild.
A Baby-Blue Belted Coat
This minimalist trench shape is extra fab in an unexpected hue.
A Timeless Tweedy Wrap-Around
It’s like a big snuggly blanket you can wear on your commute.
A Vintage-Inspired Faux Fur
Persian lamb is even better without the sheep.
A Cold-Weather Trench
Ideal for when you want that timeless look, but also don’t want to freeze.
