What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

Whether you’ve been dating for three months or three decades, a Valentine’s Day present still says, “I care about you and I know what you like.” And who doesn’t appreciate that feeling? Whether you’re shopping for someone who likes to drink, knows everything about ’80s pop music, or spends all of his free time at the gym, we have the perfect gift below.
$20 and Under
Yes, they’re gimmicky, but if you haven’t been dating for long, a $10 gimmick is a cute gift.
A gentle (and cozy) way to say “ditch the tube socks.”
This book about the classic sci-fi movie includes rare photos of David Bowie on set and behind-the-scenes. Perfect for cinephiles, audiophiles, or Bowie-philes.
$40 and Under
Giving a gift to a music lover can be notoriously intimidating. But who can say no to Prince?
It’s the Swiss Army Knife of bar tools — perfect for the Eagle Scout who grew up and developed a taste for wine.
The gift that says, “I get it, you’re trendy.”
This insulated water bottle keeps things hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. Perfect whether he’s heading to spin class or just wants to keep his flat white warm at work.
A quality leather gift, under $50. Win win.
So much more stylish than a Keurig.
Pair with a nice bottle of vodka and a six-pack of his favorite ginger beer.
$50 and Under
Maybe he’s normcore, maybe he’s a hypebeast, maybe he doesn’t know what either of those words means. Regardless, he’ll look like he knows how to dress in a Champion T-shirt.
For the dapper man who fancies himself a bit of a maverick.
For the frequent flyer who always needs access to a charger.
If his gym bag still smells like his intramural soccer team, this is a nice upgrade.
If you’re opting for a “Netfilx and Chill” Valentine’s Day.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.