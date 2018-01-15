What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

Whether you’ve been dating for three months or three decades, a Valentine’s Day present still says, “I care about you and I know what you like.” And who doesn’t appreciate that feeling? Whether you’re shopping for someone who likes to drink, knows everything about ’80s pop music, or spends all of his free time at the gym, we have the perfect gift below.

$20 and Under

$40 and Under

It’s the Swiss Army Knife of bar tools — perfect for the Eagle Scout who grew up and developed a taste for wine. Izola 4-in-1 Bar Tool $36 at East Dane

Photo: Brown, Indya This insulated water bottle keeps things hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. Perfect whether he’s heading to spin class or just wants to keep his flat white warm at work. MiiR Cycling Insulated Water Bottle $33 at East Dane

$50 and Under

Maybe he’s normcore, maybe he’s a hypebeast, maybe he doesn’t know what either of those words means. Regardless, he’ll look like he knows how to dress in a Champion T-shirt. Champion T-Shirt $45 at Nordstrom

If his gym bag still smells like his intramural soccer team, this is a nice upgrade. Adidas Gym Bag $50 at Zappos

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.