8 Structured Work Totes Under $200

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
Contrary to popular belief, work bags don’t have to be bulky, slouchy, or boring. Yes, you need something that can fit all of your stuff, and yes, if you’re working all day and going out afterwards, you probably have a lot of stuff — but you can still haul it around in something cute. Below are 8 durable, well-sized work bags for under $200. Scroll ahead for the complete list.
The Chic White Version
At only $34, this tote is super roomy.
The Trendy One
The gold hardware is cool, but if you find it impractical, there’s also a long strap.
The Bold One
This has Mansur Gavriel vibes without the price.
The Mod Pick
The unusual handle makes this stand out from the pack.
The Slightly Fancy One
The oversize shape and patent leather make this a stunner.
The Minimalist Choice
If you’re looking for clean leather tote that’s a bit smaller than most.
The Essentials Pick
This Everlane tote is simple and straight to the point.
The Dramatic One
From the bright yellow mustard color to the long vertical shape, this has style to spare.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.