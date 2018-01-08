8 Structured Work Totes Under $200

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Contrary to popular belief, work bags don’t have to be bulky, slouchy, or boring. Yes, you need something that can fit all of your stuff, and yes, if you’re working all day and going out afterwards, you probably have a lot of stuff — but you can still haul it around in something cute. Below are 8 durable, well-sized work bags for under $200. Scroll ahead for the complete list.

The Chic White Version

Call It Spring Toquerville Tote Bag

At only $34, this tote is super roomy.

$34 at Amazon

The Trendy One

Street Level Ring Handle Faux Leather Tote & Zip Pouch

The gold hardware is cool, but if you find it impractical, there’s also a long strap.

$68 at Nordstrom

The Bold One

Paperthinks Small Tote Bag

This has Mansur Gavriel vibes without the price.

$100 at eBags

The Mod Pick

Renata Corsi Wine Square-Handle Leather Tote

The unusual handle makes this stand out from the pack.

$100 at Zulily

The Slightly Fancy One

KENDALL + KYLIE Izzy Faux Leather Tote

The oversize shape and patent leather make this a stunner.

$90 at Nordstrom

The Minimalist Choice

Portfolio Structured Leather Tote

If you’re looking for clean leather tote that’s a bit smaller than most.

$111 at Banana Republic

The Essentials Pick

The Day Market Tote

This Everlane tote is simple and straight to the point.

$165 at Everlane

The Dramatic One

Madewell The Passenger Convertible Leather Tote

From the bright yellow mustard color to the long vertical shape, this has style to spare.

$198 at Nordstrom

