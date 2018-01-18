A Design Insider’s Striking Loft in the Bronx

Rio Hamilton — a marketing and business-development strategist for the interior-design industry — is a man about town. He recently moved to a loft in an industrial building in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, providing him with 650 square feet of raw space — the perfect stage for choreographing a dramatic habitat for himself.

When Hamilton opens the door to his loft, which was part of a former factory, it immediately feels like vacation; his home is his private wonderland, where every square inch of space has been thoughtfully considered, including the way it morphs from entrance foyer to bedchamber to living room, with a dining table–slash–work desk tucked into the corner and seen above. The environment suits Hamilton: “I like that the building doesn’t resemble a residential building and that the street is cobblestoned,” he says.

“I started off with the philosophy that this was going to be a space to live in comfortably and resplendently, not necessarily a space designed to entertain in,” Hamilton says. He treated himself to a Savoir bed and dresses it with sheets from Frette . The luxurious swaths of cream-colored Robert Allen fabric were draped by the pros at Marks + Tavano Workroom . The blue mood rug is from Rug Art , and the round sculpture is by Travis James for May Furniture. Photo: Biel Parklee

Hamilton built two walls that form an L shape in the center of the loft to separate the kitchen from the living area and boudoir. “I used the same shade throughout the space: Behr in Carbon with a matte finish,” he says. Photo: Biel Parklee “The Louise Nevelson–inspired stacked wall combines various-size cubed boxes and bookshelves all painted in the same shade as the walls,” Hamilton says. “I love the juxtaposition of this library wall and how it gives a special prominence to some of my favorite collectibles.” Photo: Biel Parklee

The industrial entryway can be covered with a dramatic flourish of a gray satin curtain made by Marks + Tavano Workroom with fabric from Robert Allen. The original cement column and wall, painted by Jonathan Kutzin, highlights the industrial architecture in a wonderful way. Hamilton’s Art Nouveau cabinet works as his dresser. Photo: Biel Parklee

The sundial was purchased at the East Hampton Antiques Show and graces one of the large windows in the loft. Photo: Biel Parklee A detail of the lounge area of the loft with a Cy Twombly framed silk screen. Photo: Biel Parklee

Photo: Biel Parklee

Hamilton was born in Santa Fe and grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He moved to New York in 1996 after stints in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where he studied at UC Berkeley’s interior-design program. He lived in Soho in a 1,900-square-foot loft when he worked as the manager at Judy Niedermaier’s furniture and accessories showroom on Wooster Street. “My walk to work was two minutes door-to-door,” he says. “I watched the trending, edgy neighborhood of Soho quickly gentrify and become a cool outdoor mall.”

“It was ambitious to think that I could design a selfish space, since I am known for being a party-thrower, but I did and I love it,” Hamilton says. He treated his kitchen the way he treated the rest of the space, giving it a good coat of paint, stove included. Photo: Biel Parklee A detail of the kitchen; even though Hamilton professes to lead a solitary life, coffee and treats await visitors. Photo: Biel Parklee

“I knew I wouldn’t be happy in the new cookie-cutter-style apartments,” Hamilton says. “I needed someplace where I could dictate room sizes and functions. Also someplace that would allow me to keep my ‘big boy’ furniture and not have to give up my 15-foot curved sofa from Niedermaier,” seen here, nestled in the corner opposite the dining-work table. Photo: Biel Parklee

A detail of the bookshelves. Photo: Biel Parklee The bathroom. Photo: Biel Parklee

The bathroom got a fanciful decorative makeover because “there was just so much I didn’t like about it.” The tile on the floor was chipped, for starters. So he finally got to install his grass floor. “I always wanted to try it out, and this was the moment.” He then started to receive themed gifts such as the fire hydrant — which is real.