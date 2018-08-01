How Celebrities Partied After the Golden Globes

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities often like to change out of their red-carpet gowns into slightly more comfortable dresses for Hollywood after-parties, but last night at the Golden Globes, it was unclear: Would stars shed their “funeral” garb for the after-parties, given the Time’s Up protest and all-black dress code? Photos in the gallery ahead show that some did (Diane Kruger in white, for instance), while others changed from black to sheer black (see: Kendall Jenner and her leg). Allison Janney, for the record, just took the bird off her shoulder.

Everyone had so much fun! The highlights: Drake kissed Alfre Woodard’s hand (lucky her). The cast of Stranger Things took a selfie, and The Handmaids Tale cast huddled (and hugged?) around their Golden Globe. Justin Timberlake looked super proud of This is Us actor Sterling K. Brown. Greta Gerwig drank Fiji water in a really natural, non-posed way! Dame Helen Mirren, in true blasé fashion, pulled out a fancy-looking fan. And Armie Hammer ate sushi next to an oblivious Christian Slater before Hammer gave his wife a big kiss (sorry, Call Me By Your Name fans).

After the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, guests either stayed for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s fête or flocked to the Waldorf Astoria, or L.A.’s Circa 55 restaurant. The TV networks and movie studios hosted a big circuit of after-parties, dividing the celebs into various cliques: Netflix, HBO, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to name a few. Doesn’t it feel like high school prom? Click through to see fun pics with Laura Dern, Pharrell, and Tracee Ellis Ross.