Adwoa Aboah Stars in Her First Marc Jacobs Beauty Ad

Model and Women’s March participant Adwoa Aboah appears in her first Marc Jacobs Beauty ad. The new face of the brand, Aboah (who is also a contributing editor to British Vogue and runs the female empowerment site GurlTalk) shows off their new foundation called Shameless. There will be 29 shades and Aboah wears shade Tan Y400.

The campaign, shot by David Sims with makeup by Diane Kendal, hair by Guido Palau, nails by JinSoon Choi, and styling by Katie Grand also features Aboah’s freckles and a large straw hat with a ’50s Vogue cover feel. You can be shameless anytime, but the foundation comes out in February.