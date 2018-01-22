At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." pic.twitter.com/dG5uJJVko7 — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2018

In the wake of recent allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, James Franco made an appearance at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, having been nominated for his starring role in The Disaster Artist. Despite Franco being present, the person left to answer for the claims made against him was his sister-in-law Alison Brie, who is married to the actor’s brother and co-star Dave Franco. “What we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” the GLOW actress told E!’s Giuliana Rancic. Added Brie, “I obviously support my family and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior in a report published earlier this month by the Los Angeles Times, and the actor’s attorney subsequently denied the claims. In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that aired before the report was published, Franco responded to several allegations that had been posted to social media. “The things that I’ve heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it.”