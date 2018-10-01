It’s ‘Get a Hobby’ Week on the Cut

Photo-Illustration: Stevie Remsberg; Getty Images

The new year is the perfect time to finally take up ceramics, learn Mandarin, start a book club, try rock climbing, or plant a garden. In 2018, the Cut has practical advice on trying something new. Make bowls, not just resolutions.

Here’s how to get started:

Why Hobbies Make You Happy by Susie Neilson

A Psychologist Explains How to Conquer Your Fear of Trying New Things by Cari Romm

Herbalism Started As a Hobby But Became Much More by Jenna Wortham

Is Having a Kid a Hobby? by Jen Gann

12 Chic, Basic Tools for the Beginner Cook by Stella Bugbee