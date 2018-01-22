All the Looks From the SAG Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Color came back to the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards last night, following the Golden Globes’ all-black affair. And boy, did Hollywood bring back the color. Kate Hudson wore a pink, polka-dot ball gown (yes, you read that right) and Susan Sarandon wore sunglasses. Mandy Moore, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, and Danielle Brooks all wore full-on sequin dresses in every color of the rainbow. Frances McDormand, who followed the Golden Globes’ red-carpet dress code to a T, celebrated Three Billboards’ big win in a turquoise bell-sleeved dress. Bell sleeves: a great choice when showing off an award. Some stars, like Get Out’s Allison Williams, still accessorized with Time’s Up pins, but people wore the logo less frequently than they did at the Golden Globes.

Overall, actors and actresses wore a beautiful, if somewhat expected, combination of tuxedos, mermaid dresses, and intricate cutouts. Far more interesting were the fun, experimental looks worn by teen stars like Yara Shahidi. The Black-ish and Grown-ish actress stole the show in a black jumpsuit … with! a! train! Meanwhile, 9-year-old This is Us actor Lonnie Chavis wore a gold brocade tux jacket. Millie Bobby Brown channeled Sailor Moon with space buns tied with black ribbon (she also wore Converse sneakers). And Beanie Feldstein from Lady Bird wore her prom dress. Good job, Gen Z, for making red carpets fun again.

