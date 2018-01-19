How This Writer Gets Her Skin So Good

By
Photo: Anaa Saber

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think “Why is your skin so good?” We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good, a new series.

Anaa Nadim Saber has a complicated job title (athleisure columnist at Who What Wear, concept editor at The TOBE Report, and founder of the blog Our Second Skin) but a simple skin-care routine. Below, she details her favorite products for feeling fresh, awake, and moisturized in the morning.

The Cleanser

Fresh Rose Cleansing Foam

“I use the Rose Cleansing Foam by Fresh. This washes off any makeup or dirt that wasn’t removed the night before. It feels really fresh and it smells great.”

Fresh Rose Cleansing Foam
$29 at Nordstrom

The Oil

Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil

“This is super hydrating. It smells like heaven and it feels like heaven. It gives me a little glow on days when I don’t want to wear too much makeup.”

Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil
$68 at Nordstrom

The Eye Cream

goop by Juice Beauty PERFECTING EYE CREAM

“I usually use this at night and sometimes in the morning when I feel like I have bags and didn’t get enough sleep.”

goop by Juice Beauty PERFECTING EYE CREAM
$80 at goop

The Sunscreen

Invisible Shield Daily sunscreen SPF 35

“I get a lot of freckles, so I put a little bit of the Glossier sunscreen on. For extra protection, I always get my neck.”

Invisible Shield Daily sunscreen SPF 35
$25 at Glossier

The Hydrating Mist

Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist

“This adds extra moisture since my skin has been dry.”

Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist
$90 at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

How This Writer Gets Her Skin So Good