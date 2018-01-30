The Latest on the Cut

27 mins ago

12 Beauty Products a ‘Super Influencer’ Brings on Every Trip

From masks to hair oil.

4:33 p.m.

Guess What Colors Republican Women are Wearing to the State of the Union

They’re planning a colorful response to the Democrats’ plan to wear black.

4:23 p.m.

Pelosi Says Focus of State of the Union Should Be on Trump’s ‘Slobbering’

“If his nose isn’t running and he isn’t burping, he did a great speech.”

4:02 p.m.

Why Everybody’s Obsessed With Skin Care Right Now

It’s not just you.

3:43 p.m.

Turns Out You Can’t Bring an ‘Emotional Support Peacock’ on a Plane

Rude!

2:35 p.m.

Man Gets Probation for Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl at Church Camp

In the related civil case, the church’s attorneys want to question the victim about her “prior history of voluntary sexual activity.”

2:13 p.m.

A Timeline of What Happened to Rose McGowan Immediately After Her Alleged Rape

The actress details responses from her agent, managers: “I just had an exposé about him killed in the L.A. Times; he owes it to me to not do this.”

1:48 p.m.

What Catt Sadler Can’t Live Without

“I used this on live television, and the audience audibly gasped.”

1:43 p.m.

H&M’s Chic Sister Brand Is Having a Crazy Good Sale

Items are selling out fast.

1:39 p.m.

Look at These Mini Hypebeasts

Balenciaga launched a collection for kids.

1:33 p.m.

This Premiere Had the Best Red Carpet of the Year

From yellow fringe to purple trains.

1:14 p.m.

Humane Society CEO Accused of Sexually Harassing Staff

An internal investigation found multiple complaints against Wayne Pacelle.

1:13 p.m.

This Is the Most Boring Season of The Bachelor Ever

Maybe that’s on purpose?

12:00 p.m.

‘My Company Won’t Fire a Bad Employee!’

She’s one symptom of a much bigger problem.

11:23 a.m.

Kendall Jenner Says ‘No’ to Scott Disick’s Romance With 19-Year-Old Sofia Richie

And more in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

11:22 a.m.

Nicole Eggert Details Scott Baio’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

She says he started molesting her when she was only 14.

11:16 a.m.

Melania’s Escape to the Mar-a-Lago Spa Reportedly Cost Taxpayers $64,600

The First Lady used the taxpayer-sponsored trip to indulge in some spa time at the members-only Mar-a-Lago spa.

10:48 a.m.

Landscaper Accused of Killing Multiple People & Hiding Their Bodies in Gardens

Bruce McArthur has been charged with five murders so far.

10:34 a.m.

How to Watch TV With Your Kids

Most parents don’t realize that there’s more to kids and TV than feeling guilty.

9:57 a.m.

Female Musicians Hit Back at Grammy President Who Told Them to ‘Step Up’

Katy Perry, Pink, and Halsey aren’t going to tolerate the disrespect.