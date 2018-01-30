H&M’s Chic Sister Brand Is Having a Crazy Good Sale

While you were keeping track of every outfit Rihanna wore over the weekend, H&M’s sister brand & Other Stories quietly launched a very good sale. What makes this one so special in the blitz of winter discounts? Well it’s full of everything from colorful winter accessories and jackets to cute mini dresses you can repurpose come spring. While it’s not clear how long the promotion will last, items are already selling out extremely fast. Scroll below to shop the best deals of the bunch.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.