Anne Heche Says Weinstein Fired Her After Demanding Oral Sex

Harvey Weinstein allegedly fired Anne Heche from a project after she declined his sexual advances. In an interview with the podcast Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss, the Catfight star added her voice to the chorus of Weinstein-related #MeToos. “I personally did not suck Harvey’s dick, although he showed it to me, and I got out of the room before there was any physical contact,” Heche said. “The fact is, I was fired from a job that I had been hired for in Miramax.” Heche didn’t say what the project was, but noted that she was afraid of speaking up at the time, fearing the powerful producer’s retaliation. “The repercussions of standing up for yourself were as deep and targeted as some of the scars of the women who actually got more physically, unfortunately, involved. The efforts he made to have people followed, to have spies, to have threats, he fired people. You’re talking about girls; young actresses are very vulnerable … You were threatened the second you walk out the door.” Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, and is seeking treatment in Arizona.