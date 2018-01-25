Second NY Daily News Editor Accused of Sexual Harassment

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Managing editor of the New York Daily News’ Sunday paper, Alexander “Doc” Jones, is the latest high-profile media figure to be placed under investigation for sexual harassment, HuffPost reports.

Colleagues have claimed Jones forcibly kissed them, and set up off-site meetings to discuss career advice, according to the New York Post. Jones is reportedly still employed at the paper, but according to HuffPost was escorted out of the Daily News building on Thursday.

This news comes as part of a broader probe into sexual harassment at the Daily News by Tronc, the parent company that owns the paper. Earlier this week, NPR reported that Daily News managing editor Rob Moore is also under investigation for “creating a sexualized atmosphere, pressuring women for attention and punishing those who objected.”

At the Los Angeles Times — another paper owned by Tronc — publisher and CEO Ross Levinsohn is also reportedly under investigation for inappropriate professional conduct.

Neither the Daily News nor Jones responded to a request for comment.

Read the full story here.