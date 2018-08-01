Versace Calls American Crime Story a ‘Work of Fiction’

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story depicts the real-life murder of Italian designer Gianni Versace, who was shot on the steps of his Miami mansion 20 years ago. Premiering January 17 on FX and directed by Ryan Murphy, the show has all the workings of a hit TV drama: There’s sex! Fashion! Death! Speedos! Not to mention Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Ricky Martin as the late designer’s boyfriend, Darren Criss as the cold-blooded serial killer, and Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace.

According to the Versace family, however, the show is just that: Good television. About a real-life family tragedy.

“The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement

whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace,” the brand wrote in an official statement on Monday.

The show was, however, filmed in the actual Versace mansion, which still stands in all its glory on Ocean Drive in Miami, and functions as a bed and breakfast. Cruz also told British Vogue that she spoke with Ms. Versace “a little bit” to get a grasp on the family history.

“Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based [Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth] nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction,” the brand concluded.

Well, there you have it.

