Another Red-Carpet Protest Will Occur at the BAFTA Awards

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Another award show, another red-carpet protest. According to WWD, attendees of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards, or BAFTA, are blacking out the red carpet once again in support of the Time’s Up movement.

A letter circulating among the British entertainment industry was sent “on behalf of a collective of U.K. based female film and television industry leaders.” It asks award-show attendees to “follow suit from our sisters who attended the Golden Globes” by wearing black to next month’s event.

“Wearing black is a strong, unifying and simple statement — a physical and visual representation of our solidarity with people across all industries who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or have been held back due to an imbalance in power,” the letter reads.

While some argue that the Globes’ red-carpet funeral was a bust, the letter proves that the Time’s Up movement is spreading across the globe very quickly.