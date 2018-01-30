Look at These Mini Hypebeasts

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Today’s 6-year-olds may not have been old enough to vote for Bernie Sanders last year, but they can now wear spring 2018 Balenciaga pieces inspired by the presidential candidate’s campaign logo.

In December, creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted his new Balenciaga collection for boys and girls — a first for the fashion house — and last week, pieces went up for sale on websites like Ssense. Campaign Logo hoodies cost a cool $350, while matching sweats are $250. They’re maybe not the smartest purchase if your kid is in the middle of a growth spurt, but they sure are adorable.

There’s never been a better time to be a child with fashion-obsessed parents, or as we saw in Soho’s Clout Corridor, to be a teenager with an allowance. Popular new lines like Yeezy Kids Supply and stylish Instagram influencers like @coco_pinkprincess (a 6-year-old from Tokyo) prove that hype has no age. According to a study published in Business of Fashion, the childrenswear market is currently worth $1.4 billion, and is estimated to grow 8 percent in the U.S. by 2021, to $34 million.

The parents of Ssense decided to try the new Balenciaga Kids collection on their actual, living, breathing children, and the resulting photo shoot will make you want to take out your credit card, or possibly your IUD.